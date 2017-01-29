Phoenix Sky Harbor protesters decry T...

Phoenix Sky Harbor protesters decry Trump immigration order

11 hrs ago Read more: The Arizona Republic

More than 850 protesters gathered at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport on Sunday afternoon to protest President Donald Trump's executive order banning refugees from certain Muslim countries from entering the United States. Phoenix Sky Harbor protesters decry Trump immigration order More than 850 protesters gathered at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport on Sunday afternoon to protest President Donald Trump's executive order banning refugees from certain Muslim countries from entering the United States.

