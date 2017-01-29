Phoenix Sky Harbor protesters decry Trump immigration order
More than 850 protesters gathered at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport on Sunday afternoon to protest President Donald Trump's executive order banning refugees from certain Muslim countries from entering the United States.
