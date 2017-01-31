Phoenix police: Man shot into ambulan...

Phoenix police: Man shot into ambulance, tried to rob Circle K

1 hr ago

Police say Leroy Scott didn't hurt anyone when he shot into a Southwest Ambulance vehicle containing four people Sunday. Phoenix police: Man shot into ambulance, tried to rob Circle K Police say Leroy Scott didn't hurt anyone when he shot into a Southwest Ambulance vehicle containing four people Sunday.

