Phoenix police barricade situation ends quietly
Phoenix police barricade situation ends quietly A barricade situation at a Phoenix hotel ended quietly early Wednesday morning, police said. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2jw0jAV Officers had received information that a wanted suspect was inside the Quality Inn near 5100 East Elliot Road, police said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.
Add your comments below
Phoenix Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What ever happened to Glendale Punk?
|7 hr
|Where dat money
|1
|Boycott Goodwill Stores During Holidays (Nov '10)
|19 hr
|I win
|1,053
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|23 hr
|Okie
|1,086
|truth about the jews and israel
|Tue
|citizen
|9
|Females become nurses just to leer at nude male... (Aug '14)
|Jan 7
|friend
|21
|Smoking females
|Jan 6
|ThomasA
|12
|Dominique Ellis Scumbag Real Estate Agent
|Jan 2
|Anonymous
|8
Find what you want!
Search Phoenix Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC