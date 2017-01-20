One of the 10 Phoenix police officers involved in an in-custody death earlier this month has been reassigned to "non-patrol" duties, a police spokesman confirmed Friday evening. Phoenix officer involved in man's in-custody death reassigned One of the 10 Phoenix police officers involved in an in-custody death earlier this month has been reassigned to "non-patrol" duties, a police spokesman confirmed Friday evening.

