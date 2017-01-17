Phoenix man gets 56 years in prison i...

Phoenix man gets 56 years in prison in sex assault case

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: KOLD-TV Tucson

PHOENIX - The Maricopa County Attorney's Office says a 56-year-old man was sentenced on Friday to 56 years in prison after being found guilty of sexually assaulting a woman and holding another woman against their will in their apartment. A jury found Tilfert Vaughn guilty of six counts of burglary, aggravated assault, sexual assault and kidnapping on Nov. 21. Vaughn was arrested in November 2014 after breaking into a woman's apartment, taking a kitchen knife and ordering her into a bedroom where another woman was sleeping.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KOLD-TV Tucson.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Phoenix Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) Mon HotnPhx 1,087
MY4FACES Â– A Wonderful Kids Picture Book Mon my4faces 1
News DNC Chair Frontrunner: Trump BringsWhite Suprem... Sun why 3
News Ariana Grande showcases her slender pins in sex... Sun Kiya123 1
we are suppliers of froozen chicken feet in l... (Mar '13) Jan 12 specterlee 43
What ever happened to Glendale Punk? Jan 11 Where dat money 1
Boycott Goodwill Stores During Holidays (Nov '10) Jan 11 I win 1,053
See all Phoenix Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Phoenix Forum Now

Phoenix Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Phoenix Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Iran
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
 

Phoenix, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,465 • Total comments across all topics: 277,998,496

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC