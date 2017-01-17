Phoenix man gets 56 years in prison in sex assault case

PHOENIX - The Maricopa County Attorney's Office says a 56-year-old man was sentenced on Friday to 56 years in prison after being found guilty of sexually assaulting a woman and holding another woman against their will in their apartment. A jury found Tilfert Vaughn guilty of six counts of burglary, aggravated assault, sexual assault and kidnapping on Nov. 21. Vaughn was arrested in November 2014 after breaking into a woman's apartment, taking a kitchen knife and ordering her into a bedroom where another woman was sleeping.

