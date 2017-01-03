Phoenix man arrested after fatal shooting in his living room
Phoenix police have arrested Alex Pineda in the New Year's Day shooting that left 36-year-old Ryan Doka dead on Pineda's couch, court records show.
Phoenix Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Boycott Goodwill Stores During Holidays (Nov '10)
|21 min
|Ashley
|1,052
|Dominique Ellis Scumbag Real Estate Agent
|Mon
|Allison MB
|8
|Saving souls. Pentecostal anointing
|Sun
|Brother
|1
|last post wins!
|Jan 1
|Princess Hey
|82
|frito lay makes rainbow chips in support of gay...
|Jan 1
|PayupSucka
|16
|William Wayne Macumber (Jun '10)
|Jan 1
|Luko
|48
|Idiots and their fireworks
|Dec 31
|Eric
|1
