Phoenix police have arrested Alex Pineda in the New Year's Day shooting that left 36-year-old Ryan Doka dead on Pineda's couch, court records show. Phoenix man arrested after fatal shooting in his living room Phoenix police have arrested Alex Pineda in the New Year's Day shooting that left 36-year-old Ryan Doka dead on Pineda's couch, court records show.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.