Phoenix local music picks for January 2017: Injury Reserve, the Maine, Phoenix Rock Lottery and more January brings big local shows from Injury Reserve, the Maine, Murkocet, BSLFE, Seven Trill and Phoenix Rock Lottery. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2hWLDg0 The new year begins with release shows from the likes of Injury Reserve, the Senators, the Lonesome Wilderness, Mr. Mudd and Mr. Gold, Murkocet, Seven Trill, Vintage Wednesday and BSLFE, to name a few.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.