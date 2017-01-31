Phoenix kicks off massive graffiti clean-up
That was the message from Phoenix mayor Greg Stanton on Tuesday, as the city kicked off the third annual Graffiti Free Phoenix Awareness month. The program encourages residents to join the city's effort to keep the city graffiti free, and provides free paint and supplies for those who want to get involved in community clean-up events.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC15.com.
Add your comments below
Phoenix Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why are people banning Starbucks?
|10 hr
|Fact
|1
|Homeowner discovers honey dripping from ceiling
|11 hr
|Phyllis Schlafly ...
|8
|Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10)
|18 hr
|thatshowitis
|193,117
|Why are there so many fat women in Phoenix
|18 hr
|thatshowitis
|4
|Bad driver.
|20 hr
|Rampage
|1
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|Mon
|HotNPhx
|1,095
|Why are there so many idiots from Minnesota in AZ?
|Mon
|Trump march on
|6
Find what you want!
Search Phoenix Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC