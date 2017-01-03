Phoenix Is Not a Food Town - Will It Ever Be?

Awards season for the film industry is at a fever pitch, but the buzz is just beginning for what some call the "Oscars of the food world" - the James Beard Foundation Awards. Next month, the New York-based Beard Foundation will publish its much-awaited list of semifinalists for its 10 regional "Best Chef" awards, as well as national honors like Outstanding Restaurant and Outstanding Beverage Program.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Phoenix New Times.