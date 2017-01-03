Phoenix Is Not a Food Town - Will It Ever Be?
Awards season for the film industry is at a fever pitch, but the buzz is just beginning for what some call the "Oscars of the food world" - the James Beard Foundation Awards. Next month, the New York-based Beard Foundation will publish its much-awaited list of semifinalists for its 10 regional "Best Chef" awards, as well as national honors like Outstanding Restaurant and Outstanding Beverage Program.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Phoenix New Times.
Add your comments below
Phoenix Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Laveen demon or tree pic
|15 min
|Kdog
|3
|Methodists elect 1st openly gay bishop in defia...
|1 hr
|The Worlds Bigges...
|19
|White people secretly want to be black (Oct '10)
|7 hr
|Go Blue Forever
|134
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|8 hr
|Phil
|1,081
|Boycott Goodwill Stores During Holidays (Nov '10)
|Tue
|Ashley
|1,052
|Dominique Ellis Scumbag Real Estate Agent
|Jan 2
|Anonymous
|8
|Saving souls. Pentecostal anointing
|Jan 1
|Brother
|1
Find what you want!
Search Phoenix Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC