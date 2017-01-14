Phoenix council rejects $1M reimburse...

Phoenix council rejects $1M reimbursement for developer

The Phoenix City Council voted this week to reject a developer's request for a $1.175 million reimbursement for drainage culverts built for a project in Ahwatukee - a request city management warned could set a troubling precedent.

