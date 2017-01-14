Phoenix celebrates MLK with Barrios Bellos Barrios Bellos attracted hundreds of volunteers to beautify a South Phoenix neighborhood over the Martin Luther King, Jr. weekend. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2ixmvg6 Barrios Bellos, or Beautiful Neighborhoods, is an initiative to rejuvenate neighborhoods and improve communities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.