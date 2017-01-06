Valley police departments have anticipated the needs to occupy empty spaces once filled by an experienced staff that is now cyclically retiring in droves after applying for the Deferred Retirement Option Plan , a program that was instituted abo Phoenix-area police recruiters work to diversify, replenish forces, stay ahead of retirements Valley police departments have anticipated the needs to occupy empty spaces once filled by an experienced staff that is now cyclically retiring in droves after applying for the Deferred Retirement Option Plan , a program that was instituted abo Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2jcIwP0 Police Chief Jeri Williams shakes the hand of new officer Daniel Buzzetta, who turned 21 during training, during a graduation ceremony for the first all-Phoenix Police recruit class since 2008 at the Phoenix Convention Center on November 4, 2016 in ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.