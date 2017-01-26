Phoenix activists to immigrants: 'You're not alone' Undocumented residents wonder what impact President Donald Trump's orders will have on them. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2kvq8S4 Representatives from Puente Arizona-Grassroots Organizing for Human Rights talk to families who are directly impacted by President Donald Trump's announcement on immigration.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.