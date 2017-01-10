Peoria Center for the Performing Arts...

Peoria Center for the Performing Arts to Present Richard Palalay, Donna Wilde & Friends

Come and share a night of music on Wednesday, January 25, with Richard Palalay, Donna Wilde & Friends. This show is a different kind of performance where each song tells a story! Stories of enchantment and delight, of love and longing, and other emotions in between.

