PD: Woman, 25, killed by hit-and-run driver
Police say the woman, believed to be in her twenties, was not in a crosswalk at the time of the crash. PHOENIX - Phoenix police say a 25-year-old woman was killed by a hit-and-run driver late Sunday night.
