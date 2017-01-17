Parents of Phoenix teen killed in semi crash push for 'Joe's Law'
Under Arizona law, drivers who cause fatal accidents don't have to be tested for drugs or alcohol. SB 1054 can change that.
Read more at The Arizona Republic.
