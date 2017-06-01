Out & About 1-6-17
Valley Beit Midrash co-hosted a welcome dinner for the third cohort of Honeymoon Israel Phoenix on Dec. 21 at the home of Don & Esther Schon in Paradise Valley. Twenty couples will embark on the spiritual, intellectual and romantic journey in February 2017.
