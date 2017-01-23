Officials at Boulder Creek High Schoo...

Officials at Boulder Creek High School in Anthem under fire for Trump skit video

6 hrs ago Read more: The Arizona Republic

Officials at Boulder Creek High School in Anthem under fire for Trump skit video The principal and athletic director are on paid leave after making a parody skit of President Donald Trump. The Deer Valley district confirmed that Boulder Creek High School's principal and athletic director are on leave over their portrayal of President Donald Trump and his counselor, Kellyanne Conway, in a video posted online.

