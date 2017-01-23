Officials at Boulder Creek High School in Anthem under fire for Trump skit video
Officials at Boulder Creek High School in Anthem under fire for Trump skit video The principal and athletic director are on paid leave after making a parody skit of President Donald Trump. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2klUrL3 The Deer Valley district confirmed that Boulder Creek High School's principal and athletic director are on leave over their portrayal of President Donald Trump and his counselor, Kellyanne Conway, in a video posted online.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.
Add your comments below
Phoenix Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nj adoptees can get their Original Birth certif...
|14 hr
|Trst
|3
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|Mon
|LUVTRANNYCUM
|1,094
|bud weed molly Addyis xannies bars, M...
|Sun
|devis
|1
|Smoking females
|Jan 21
|John
|13
|Test
|Jan 20
|Joe
|1
|Presidential protests
|Jan 20
|Why
|1
|Have any of you been polled?
|Jan 20
|Polling Virgin
|1
Find what you want!
Search Phoenix Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC