Murder suspect from Georgia arrested in Phoenix
Murder suspect from Georgia arrested in Phoenix U.S. marshals found and arrested Georgia murder suspect John Wetherington Jr. in Phoenix Friday. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2jCpIvr John Wetherington Jr., 27, was wanted by Floyd County Police Department in Georgia in connection with a 2015 robbery and murder during a drug deal.
