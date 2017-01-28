Murder suspect from Georgia arrested ...

Murder suspect from Georgia arrested in Phoenix

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Arizona Republic

Murder suspect from Georgia arrested in Phoenix U.S. marshals found and arrested Georgia murder suspect John Wetherington Jr. in Phoenix Friday. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2jCpIvr John Wetherington Jr., 27, was wanted by Floyd County Police Department in Georgia in connection with a 2015 robbery and murder during a drug deal.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Phoenix Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Why are there so many idiots from Minnesota in AZ? 3 hr mac 4
News Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10) 3 hr positronium 193,116
Valerie Hood (May '16) 9 hr SallyinSF 13
trump! build that wall!!! Thu Where is my love ... 4
PRO AM Tiger Woods and Barrak Obama Jan 26 Where is my love ... 1
Nj adoptees can get their Original Birth certif... Jan 23 Trst 3
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) Jan 23 LUVTRANNYCUM 1,094
See all Phoenix Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Phoenix Forum Now

Phoenix Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Phoenix Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Ferguson
  3. Mexico
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Climate Change
  4. Syria
  5. China
 

Phoenix, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,601 • Total comments across all topics: 278,341,083

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC