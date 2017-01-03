Mug shot released of woman naked when arrested on suspicion of stealing MCSO vehicle

PHOENIX - The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office has released the name and booking photo of a woman who was naked when she was taken into custody near Eloy after stealing a deputy's vehicle and leading authorities on a 70-mile pursuit. MCSO officials said the woman, identified as Lisa Luna, 31, has a prior criminal history and at the time of her arrest was wanted on an outstanding warrant.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KOLD-TV Tucson.