Medforda s airport announces regular service to L.A., Phoenix

The Rogue Valley International-Medford Airport has announced there will be daily flights to Phoenix, Arizona and Los Angeles, California. The airport said American Airlines services to Sky Harbor International Airport in Phoenix and Los Angeles World Airports will be available immediately.

