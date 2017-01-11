Medforda s airport announces regular service to L.A., Phoenix
The Rogue Valley International-Medford Airport has announced there will be daily flights to Phoenix, Arizona and Los Angeles, California. The airport said American Airlines services to Sky Harbor International Airport in Phoenix and Los Angeles World Airports will be available immediately.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOBI NBC5.
Comments
Add your comments below
Phoenix Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|2 hr
|Pasquali
|1,085
|Methodists elect 1st openly gay bishop in defia...
|Jan 7
|Earburner
|19
|Females become nurses just to leer at nude male... (Aug '14)
|Jan 7
|friend
|21
|Tired of all the uppity women of Glendale arrow... (Dec '14)
|Jan 7
|Steve
|3
|Laveen demon or tree pic
|Jan 6
|curious
|4
|Smoking females
|Jan 6
|ThomasA
|12
|White people secretly want to be black (Oct '10)
|Jan 5
|Go Blue Forever
|134
Find what you want!
Search Phoenix Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC