'Jeopardy!' auditions in Phoenix Auditions to be a contestant on "Jeopardy!" on Jan. 18, 2017, at the Westin in Phoenix. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2jAycUm Rusty Ague of Tempe plays a mock game during tryouts for contestants for the game show "Jeopardy!" on Jan. 18, 2017, at the Westin Hotel in Phoenix.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.