'Jeopardy!' auditions in Phoenix

18 hrs ago

'Jeopardy!' auditions in Phoenix Auditions to be a contestant on "Jeopardy!" on Jan. 18, 2017, at the Westin in Phoenix. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2jAycUm Rusty Ague of Tempe plays a mock game during tryouts for contestants for the game show "Jeopardy!" on Jan. 18, 2017, at the Westin Hotel in Phoenix.

