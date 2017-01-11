'It certainly does seem weird': 2016 police shootings in Phoenix area come in clusters
On average, police officers fired their weapons once every eight days in 2016. But an officer was more than twice as likely to shoot if there was a similar confrontation in the previous eight days.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.
Comments
Add your comments below
Phoenix Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What ever happened to Glendale Punk?
|2 hr
|Where dat money
|1
|Boycott Goodwill Stores During Holidays (Nov '10)
|14 hr
|I win
|1,053
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|18 hr
|Okie
|1,086
|truth about the jews and israel
|Tue
|citizen
|9
|Females become nurses just to leer at nude male... (Aug '14)
|Jan 7
|friend
|21
|Smoking females
|Jan 6
|ThomasA
|12
|Dominique Ellis Scumbag Real Estate Agent
|Jan 2
|Anonymous
|8
Find what you want!
Search Phoenix Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC