Injunction to stop construction on Phoenix freeway denied
A federal appeals court has denied a request for an injunction stopping construction on the Loop 202 South Mountain Freeway. The ruling from the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals issued Friday upholds a decision by Phoenix-based U.S. District Judge Diane Humetewa where she also refused to block the freeway's construction.
