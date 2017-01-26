In Focus: Phoenix, AZ | By Bethany Cr...

In Focus: Phoenix, AZ | By Bethany Cronk and Ryan Wall

Steady, paced growth describes Phoenix's current economic trajectory, which has lagged the nation's post-recession recovery in terms of job growth, population growth, and housing trends. The protracted recovery of the Phoenix Metropolitan Statistical Area, which comprises both Maricopa and Pinal Counties, has been buoyed by growth in company expansions, infrastructure improvements, and increased tourism demand.

