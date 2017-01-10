How Did a Phoenix Mom Hang Herself in the Back of a Police Van?
Phoenix police were aware that 39-year-old mother of four Yulma Violette was distraught, had been drinking, and had attempted suicide previously, when she hung herself in police custody during the early morning hours of October 12. But officers didn't search her properly, according to a recently released Phoenix police report, failing to discover and confiscate a shoestring that Violette tied around her neck in a police van during a 17-minute ride to the Phoenix Police Department's central booking facility. The slight woman, 5'8" and 110 pounds, had been arrested earlier in the evening for criminal damage and aggravated assault at the home of her ex-husband.
