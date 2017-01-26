Homeowner discovers honey dripping from ceiling
There are 1 comment on the WFFT-TV Fort Wayne story from 4 hrs ago, titled Homeowner discovers honey dripping from ceiling. In it, WFFT-TV Fort Wayne reports that:
An Arizona woman got quite the surprise when she tried to change the battery in a hallway smoke detector at her new Scottsdale home a couple of nights ago. The device was covered in honey.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at WFFT-TV Fort Wayne.
|
#1 2 hrs ago
If I was her,,I'd bee careful....
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Phoenix Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|prostitutes on 27th ave (Jan '10)
|14 hr
|ballzdeep
|107
|Why are there so many fat women in Phoenix
|Sun
|Why
|3
|hey brown bean eater at A Airline
|Sun
|hate brown bean e...
|3
|Why are there so many idiots from Minnesota in AZ?
|Sat
|Steve
|5
|Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10)
|Sat
|positronium
|193,116
|Valerie Hood (May '16)
|Sat
|SallyinSF
|13
|trump! build that wall!!!
|Jan 26
|Where is my love ...
|4
Find what you want!
Search Phoenix Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC