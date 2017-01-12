Highlights! Watch Yair Rodriguez demolish BJ Penn at UFC Fight Night 103 in Phoenix
BJ Penn made his long-awaited return to the Octagon against Yair Rodriguez at UFC Fight Night 103 from inside the Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, Arizona, and it didn't end well for the longtime veteran. Yair peppered "The Prodigy" with various strikes, mixing up his punches with devastating kicks to the face and body, including some spinning and flying shit that had "Baby J" rocked early.
