Here's Why Everyone Loves The Phoenix Rock Lottery
There might not be a better event to showcase local Phoenix talent than Crescent Ballroom's annual Rock Lottery, presented by "Psyko" Steve. Every January, a motley crew of regional musicians is shuffled up, given just a few hours to form a band, learn three original songs and master one cover.
