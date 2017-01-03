Gunman sought in New Year's Eve fatal...

Gunman sought in New Year's Eve fatal shooting in Phoenix

17 hrs ago Read more: The Arizona Republic

The Phoenix Police Department identified the victim as 35-year-old Oswaldo Antonion Neibla-Godoy and is asking for the public's help in finding the shooter.

