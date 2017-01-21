Globl Water Res (GWRS) Rating Lowered...

Globl Water Res (GWRS) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: AmericanBankingNews.com

According to Zacks, "Global Water Resources, Inc. is a water resource management company. It owns and operates regulated water, wastewater and recycled water utilities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Phoenix Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) 2 hr HotNPhx 1,092
Smoking females Sat John 13
Opiods and other Pain relief Meds Fri InNeed12 2
Presidential protests Fri Why 1
Have any of you been polled? Fri Polling Virgin 1
hey brown bean eater at A Airline Jan 19 Old friend 2
we are suppliers of froozen chicken feet in l... (Mar '13) Jan 19 Anonymous 45
See all Phoenix Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Phoenix Forum Now

Phoenix Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Phoenix Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Phoenix, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,244 • Total comments across all topics: 278,143,538

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC