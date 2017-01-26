Glide your way through a Phoenix business trip
There is more sunshine per day in Phoenix, Ariz., than in any other city in the United States. The sun shines 85 percent of the city's daylight hours, according to the National Climatic Data Center.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GantDaily.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Phoenix Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|trump! build that wall!!!
|2 hr
|Why
|3
|PRO AM Tiger Woods and Barrak Obama
|15 hr
|Where is my love ...
|1
|fake chef darrell quigg (Mar '08)
|Wed
|Duffy moon
|61
|Help wanting to attract and to find milfs. (May '16)
|Tue
|John
|2
|Nj adoptees can get their Original Birth certif...
|Mon
|Trst
|3
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|Jan 23
|LUVTRANNYCUM
|1,094
|bud weed molly Addyis xannies bars, M...
|Jan 22
|devis
|1
Find what you want!
Search Phoenix Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC