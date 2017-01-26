Glide your way through a Phoenix busi...

Glide your way through a Phoenix business trip

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: GantDaily.com

There is more sunshine per day in Phoenix, Ariz., than in any other city in the United States. The sun shines 85 percent of the city's daylight hours, according to the National Climatic Data Center.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GantDaily.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Phoenix Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
trump! build that wall!!! 2 hr Why 3
PRO AM Tiger Woods and Barrak Obama 15 hr Where is my love ... 1
fake chef darrell quigg (Mar '08) Wed Duffy moon 61
Help wanting to attract and to find milfs. (May '16) Tue John 2
Nj adoptees can get their Original Birth certif... Mon Trst 3
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) Jan 23 LUVTRANNYCUM 1,094
bud weed molly Addyis xannies bars, M... Jan 22 devis 1
See all Phoenix Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Phoenix Forum Now

Phoenix Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Phoenix Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Phoenix, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,228 • Total comments across all topics: 278,278,636

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC