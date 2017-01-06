Get 'Felt Up' in the New Year with All Puppet Players' Fifty Shades of Felt

If your New Year's resolution was to have more fun in life, check out All Puppet Players "remount" at Playhouse on the Park at The Central Arts Plaza with "Fifty Shades of Felt"...running from January 20th - February 11th. Nominated for several AriZoni Awards, proof is in the pudding that smut is always better when it comes from fornicating felties.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.