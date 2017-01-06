Get 'Felt Up' in the New Year with Al...

Get 'Felt Up' in the New Year with All Puppet Players' Fifty Shades of Felt

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

If your New Year's resolution was to have more fun in life, check out All Puppet Players "remount" at Playhouse on the Park at The Central Arts Plaza with "Fifty Shades of Felt"...running from January 20th - February 11th. Nominated for several AriZoni Awards, proof is in the pudding that smut is always better when it comes from fornicating felties.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Phoenix Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Methodists elect 1st openly gay bishop in defia... 8 min Earburner 19
Females become nurses just to leer at nude male... (Aug '14) 22 min friend 21
Tired of all the uppity women of Glendale arrow... (Dec '14) 2 hr Steve 3
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) 14 hr Ron 1,083
Laveen demon or tree pic 17 hr curious 4
Smoking females Fri ThomasA 12
White people secretly want to be black (Oct '10) Thu Go Blue Forever 134
See all Phoenix Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Phoenix Forum Now

Phoenix Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Phoenix Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Toyota
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Gunman
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Health Care
 

Phoenix, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,323 • Total comments across all topics: 277,691,599

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC