Ivanka will be a stay-at-home mom thanks to her husband's new job at the White House as she quits her own and father's company to 'settle her children into their new home' EXCLUSIVE: From Phoenix to La La Land - Incredible photos and video of teenage Emma Stone revealed, as her drama teacher says he 'always knew the cute blonde with the raspy voice' would make it big When Golden Globe winner Emma Stone was a young teenager at the Valley Youth Theatre in Arizona, she performed in a slew of different productions Amazing photos from early days of the star's career show her dressed up as Eeyore from Winnie the Pooh and a wicked stepsister in Cinderella Former acting coach, Bobb Cooper, tells DailyMail.com: 'Just to see her growth over the years and to be recognized with a Golden Globe is extraordinary' La La Land, Stone's latest movie, took home seven awards from the Golden Globes and is now ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.