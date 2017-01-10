Former president Jimmy Carter in Phoenix to accept an award
It's named for retired U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O'Connor, who's expected to attend the invitation-only event along with 300 dignitaries and guests Friday evening at the Arizona Biltmore resort. Law school officials say Carter was chosen for the award because of a long list of accomplishments including his humanitarian work and advancing justice and social causes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.
Add your comments below
Phoenix Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10)
|25 min
|okiady
|193,114
|trump! build that wall!!!
|19 hr
|Where is my love ...
|4
|PRO AM Tiger Woods and Barrak Obama
|Thu
|Where is my love ...
|1
|fake chef darrell quigg (Mar '08)
|Wed
|Duffy moon
|61
|Help wanting to attract and to find milfs. (May '16)
|Tue
|John
|2
|Nj adoptees can get their Original Birth certif...
|Jan 23
|Trst
|3
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|Jan 23
|LUVTRANNYCUM
|1,094
Find what you want!
Search Phoenix Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC