Former president Jimmy Carter in Phoe...

Former president Jimmy Carter in Phoenix to accept an award

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Yuma Sun

It's named for retired U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O'Connor, who's expected to attend the invitation-only event along with 300 dignitaries and guests Friday evening at the Arizona Biltmore resort. Law school officials say Carter was chosen for the award because of a long list of accomplishments including his humanitarian work and advancing justice and social causes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Phoenix Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10) 25 min okiady 193,114
trump! build that wall!!! 19 hr Where is my love ... 4
PRO AM Tiger Woods and Barrak Obama Thu Where is my love ... 1
fake chef darrell quigg (Mar '08) Wed Duffy moon 61
Help wanting to attract and to find milfs. (May '16) Tue John 2
Nj adoptees can get their Original Birth certif... Jan 23 Trst 3
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) Jan 23 LUVTRANNYCUM 1,094
See all Phoenix Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Phoenix Forum Now

Phoenix Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Phoenix Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. China
  5. Iran
 

Phoenix, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,542 • Total comments across all topics: 278,304,997

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC