Firefighters rescue 2 from Phoenix-area mountain trails
A 56-year-old woman and a 16-year-old boy were rescued in separate incidents Tuesday afternoon, the Phoenix Fire Department said. Firefighters rescue 2 from Phoenix-area mountain trails A 56-year-old woman and a 16-year-old boy were rescued in separate incidents Tuesday afternoon, the Phoenix Fire Department said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.
Add your comments below
Phoenix Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|White people secretly want to be black (Oct '10)
|1 hr
|Obama could have WON
|133
|Laveen demon or tree pic
|5 hr
|curious
|1
|Methodists elect 1st openly gay bishop in defia...
|9 hr
|Pope Closet Emeritus
|16
|Boycott Goodwill Stores During Holidays (Nov '10)
|Tue
|Ashley
|1,052
|Dominique Ellis Scumbag Real Estate Agent
|Jan 2
|Allison MB
|8
|Saving souls. Pentecostal anointing
|Jan 1
|Brother
|1
|last post wins!
|Jan 1
|Princess Hey
|82
Find what you want!
Search Phoenix Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC