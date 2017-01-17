Fire breaks out in restroom at Phoenix Carl's Jr. A Carl's Jr. restaurant in Phoenix was temporarily closed after a fire in the women's restroom. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2k2AegV A handwritten sign is posted on the doorway to a Carl's Jr. restaurant in Phoenix where a fire broke out in the women's restroom on Jan. 17, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.