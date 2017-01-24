FilmBar in Phoenix to host VHS Swap and movie premiere
FilmBar in Phoenix to host VHS Swap and movie premiere Calling all Tapeheads! FilmBar is hosting its first VHS Swap 8-10 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2kpzXRi Calling all Tapeheads! FilmBar is hosting its first VHS Swap 8-10 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10. VHS, Magazines, posters, VCRs and VHS board games and other collectibles are welcome. There is no charge to sell.
