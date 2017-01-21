Excitement builds as new Catholic high school prepares to break ground
The first Catholic high school to serve the growing number of Catholic students and families in the far West Valley is about to mark a major milestone. Hundreds of future students, their families and community leaders will be on site as the groundbreaking begins for the construction of St. John Paul II Catholic High School.
