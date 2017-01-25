Embargo: Phoenix, AZ** Ranchers at the border are split over whether a wall would help.

Congress may pay for the border wall through a special spending bill being hashed out over the next two months, footing the cost of President Donald Trump's priority before seeking any refund from Mexico, Republican lawmakers said Wednesday. House Speaker Paul Ryan told lawmakers, gathered in Philadelphia for a private retreat this week, that they could pay for the wall through a supplemental appropriations bill - a spending measure that would be dedicated just to the wall, according to Republicans in the room and a GOP lawmaker.

