EAW Gets Into GCU Via Sound Image Jan 06, 2017

Most sports venues take months if not years to build, but Grand Canyon University in Phoenix is in the middle of building 10 in two years-that a new sports facility every 10 weeks. Keeping up with that hectic pace meant that when the Tempe, AZ office of Sound Image came in recently to install a sizable EAW QX system for GCU Stadium, the company did it in one day.

