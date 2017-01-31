DUI patrols planned near Waste Management Phoenix Open
DUI patrols planned near Waste Management Phoenix Open Scottsdale police, other agencies will look for drunken drivers leaving the Waste Management Phoenix Open this week. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2jTFkuL 201,003 spectators set a new record attendance during the third round of the Waste Management Phoenix Open golf tournament at TPC of Scottsdale on Feb. 6, 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.
Add your comments below
Phoenix Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why are people banning Starbucks?
|13 hr
|Fact
|1
|Homeowner discovers honey dripping from ceiling
|14 hr
|Phyllis Schlafly ...
|8
|Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10)
|21 hr
|thatshowitis
|193,117
|Why are there so many fat women in Phoenix
|21 hr
|thatshowitis
|4
|Bad driver.
|23 hr
|Rampage
|1
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|Mon
|HotNPhx
|1,095
|Why are there so many idiots from Minnesota in AZ?
|Mon
|Trump march on
|6
Find what you want!
Search Phoenix Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC