DUI patrols planned near Waste Management Phoenix Open Scottsdale police, other agencies will look for drunken drivers leaving the Waste Management Phoenix Open this week. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2jTFkuL 201,003 spectators set a new record attendance during the third round of the Waste Management Phoenix Open golf tournament at TPC of Scottsdale on Feb. 6, 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.