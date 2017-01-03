Ducey's State of State address kicks of 2017 session of AZ Legislature
PHOENIX - The Arizona Legislature opens its 2017 session on Monday, Jan. 9, with Gov. Doug Ducey's State of the State address scheduled for 2 p.m. The governor is expected to lay out his plans for cutting taxes, paying for education and continuing growth in the state. Ducey pledged to cut taxes every year in office but has not laid out his plans to do so yet for the coming year.
