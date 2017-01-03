Driver of Car that Killed Phoenix Rapper Jose 'Low Key' Hernandez and Two Others Sentenced to 30 ...
On a tense afternoon filled with anger and tears, Andy Gary Barrios, the driver of the car that killed local rapper Jose "Low Key" Hernandez and two other men a few hours after Christmas Day 2015, pleaded guilty in Phoenix municipal court on Friday of one count of causing death by a moving violation, a Class 3 misdemeanor. Judge Cynthia Gonzales sentenced Barrios, 24, to the maximum time allowed under the statute - 30 days in county jail - but not before Barrios and the court heard impassioned statements from friends and family members of the victims.
