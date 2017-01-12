Donna Brazile: Democrats 'got cocky' in 2016
The interim chair of the Democratic National Committee admitted Saturday that the Democratic Party "got cocky" in its 2016 election fight, while also blaming Russian hackers. Speaking at a DNC event in Phoenix, Ariz., Brazile provided an autopsy on why the party failed to win the White House and take back the House and Senate.
