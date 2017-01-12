DNC Chair Frontrunner: Trump BringsWhite Supremacy To The White House
Minnesota Rep. Keith Ellison, who once proposed a black-only nation and is now a leading candidate to be the next Democratic National Committee chairman, told supporters Friday that President-elect Donald Trump is bringing white supremacy back to the White House. According to The Washington Post's Dave Weigel, Ellison made these statements at the DNC's Future Forum in Phoenix, Arizona, and received a warm response to his remarks.
