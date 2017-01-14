Discounted Humble Pie, Half Off at D'...

Discounted Humble Pie, Half Off at D'Lite, and More in Metro Phoenix from Jan. 16 to Jan. 22

Humble Pie is celebrating its nine-year anniversary by offering half-price pizzas all day on Tuesday, January 17. Try Humble Pie's creations like the Fig and Prosciutto, and Schreiner's Sicilian Sausage with roasted fennel and house-made mozzarella. This deal is dine-in only, and excludes the Sky Harbor airport and OdySea locations.

