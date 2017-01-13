Dierks Bentley recruits his wife for new music video
The country star was inspired by his wife's maiden name for the song, which is the title track of his latest album, and casting her as his leading lady was an obvious choice. "I had the idea of putting my wife in the video, which is totally taking her out of her comfort zone, but I just couldn't imagine doing a video for this song without her in it and she reluctantly agreed but then totally did it," the 41-year-old said in a press release.
