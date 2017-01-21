Demonstrators brave elements for Phoe...

Demonstrators brave elements for Phoenix peace vigil

13 hrs ago Read more: The Arizona Republic

Dozens of demonstrators gathered in downtown Phoenix Friday night to take part in a "peace vigil" put on by Safety Pin Nation AZ, a group created in late 2016 to promote left-wing political idealsas a "movement of peaceful changemakers starting local

Phoenix, AZ

