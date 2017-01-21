Dozens of demonstrators gathered in downtown Phoenix Friday night to take part in a "peace vigil" put on by Safety Pin Nation AZ, a group created in late 2016 to promote left-wing political idealsas a "movement of peaceful changemakers starting local Demonstrators brave elements for Phoenix peace vigil Dozens of demonstrators gathered in downtown Phoenix Friday night to take part in a "peace vigil" put on by Safety Pin Nation AZ, a group created in late 2016 to promote left-wing political idealsas a "movement of peaceful changemakers starting local Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2kaHSCd Demonstrators gathered to sing and mingle at a "peace vigil," organized in response to the inauguration of President Trump, at Margaret T. Hance Park in Phoenix on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017.

