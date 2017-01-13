DEA warns: "Pink" overdoses discovered in Phoenix
The DEA announced the recent discovery of three overdose deaths involving the synthetic opioid U-47700, commonly referred to as "Pink."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sonoran News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Phoenix Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Methodists elect 1st openly gay bishop in defia... (Jul '16)
|Fri
|Christsharians on...
|20
|we are suppliers of froozen chicken feet in l... (Mar '13)
|Thu
|specterlee
|43
|What ever happened to Glendale Punk?
|Jan 11
|Where dat money
|1
|Boycott Goodwill Stores During Holidays (Nov '10)
|Jan 11
|I win
|1,053
|White people secretly want to be black (Oct '10)
|Jan 10
|welcome black
|135
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|Jan 10
|Okie
|1,086
|truth about the jews and israel
|Jan 10
|citizen
|9
Find what you want!
Search Phoenix Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC